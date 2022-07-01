Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 76,595 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 90,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,648 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Cryoport by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.98 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.29. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

