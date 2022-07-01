Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 4,929 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.14.

GNRC stock opened at $210.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.54.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.