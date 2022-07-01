Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 202,099 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 375,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,099 shares during the quarter. Castle Biosciences makes up 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $576.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.15. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $78.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

