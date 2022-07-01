Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.73. 37,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,579,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

The company has a market cap of $952.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $418,695. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after buying an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 12,532.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $16,882,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after purchasing an additional 481,277 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

