Redd (RDD) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,160.26 or 0.99779935 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00038070 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00026093 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

