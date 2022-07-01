Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL) Insider Acquires A$1,143,750.00 in Stock

Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL – Get Rating) insider Martin Hosking acquired 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$1,143,750.00 ($794,270.83).

Martin Hosking also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Martin Hosking bought 1,250,000 shares of Redbubble stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$1,056,250.00 ($733,506.94).

On Tuesday, April 12th, Martin Hosking bought 1,250,000 shares of Redbubble stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$1,606,250.00 ($1,115,451.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, face masks, phone cases, stickers, home and living products, wall arts, kids and baby clothing, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com, TeePublic.com, and other sites in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

