Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($17.13) to €18.75 ($19.95) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.28) to €20.50 ($21.81) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

RDEIY opened at $9.41 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

