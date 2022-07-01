Red Door Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $808,203,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,179,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.73.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $297.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $307.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $278.15 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

