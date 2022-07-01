Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 164.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,472 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 2.0% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 107,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $72.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $80.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.