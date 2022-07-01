Red Door Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2,110.1% during the fourth quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 576,951 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 119,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 84,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 74,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF alerts:

Shares of CAPE stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.