Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $631.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $624.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.