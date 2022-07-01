Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH opened at $77.19 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.85 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.70.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.