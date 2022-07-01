Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 69,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 73.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

DAR opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.92 and a one year high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

