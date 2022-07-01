Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,801 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

