Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 27.7% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $152.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day moving average of $154.94. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

