Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 104.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,393 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 66,475,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,356,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,551,000 after acquiring an additional 485,650 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,436,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

