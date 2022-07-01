Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,299 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

CRM stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 160.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

