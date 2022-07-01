RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of REAL opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. RealReal has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $234.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.49.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The company had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 696,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,218 shares of company stock worth $225,485 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 758.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in RealReal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in RealReal by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

