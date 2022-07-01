RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 167.7% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. 46 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,275. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $126.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $3,291,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $3,319,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

