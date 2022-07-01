Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.75

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 1357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

PACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $330,797.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,464.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ranpak by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

