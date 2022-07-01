Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RANJY. HSBC upgraded Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Randstad from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Randstad from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Randstad has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RANJY opened at $24.10 on Monday. Randstad has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

