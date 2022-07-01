RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.57

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.57 and traded as low as $10.72. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 1,148 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $165.92 million, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.13.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
