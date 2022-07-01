QuickSwap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.99 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 0% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $50.14 or 0.00259216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $16.40 million and $5.99 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

