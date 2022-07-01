Qubitica Hits Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can currently be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00271377 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000419 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.02046465 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002505 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006609 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Qubitica Coin Trading

