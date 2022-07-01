Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$97.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.56 million.

QMCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,199. Quantum has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $145.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of analysts have commented on QMCO shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Quantum news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quantum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 182,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Quantum by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Quantum by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 183,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Quantum by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

