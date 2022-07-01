Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Issued By B. Riley

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

NYSE TECK opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.