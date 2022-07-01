PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

NYSE:PVH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.88. 12,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,703. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PVH will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.71.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

