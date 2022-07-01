Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Up 163.5% in June

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,000 shares, a growth of 163.5% from the May 31st total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,510.0 days.
Shares of PHPYF stock remained flat at $$0.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Pushpay has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
About Pushpay
