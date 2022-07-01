Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Down 51.6% in June

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the May 31st total of 627,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 303.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.26. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.55. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $62.08 and a fifty-two week high of $131.35.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser raised shares of Puma to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

