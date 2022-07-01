PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PPERY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 89,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

Get PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.