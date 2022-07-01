PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PPERY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 89,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,330. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. PT Bank Mandiri has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)
