Providence First Trust Co Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

