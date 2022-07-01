Providence First Trust Co Acquires 1,201 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Providence First Trust Co owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

XHB opened at $54.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

