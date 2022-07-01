Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.15

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.15 and traded as low as $25.59. Prothena shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 200,231 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,840,598.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its stake in Prothena by 14.9% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 566,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 73,438 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

