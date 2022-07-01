ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($29.79) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.34) to €17.00 ($18.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.85) to €13.60 ($14.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €11.30 ($12.02) to €8.70 ($9.26) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.22.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media (Get Rating)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.