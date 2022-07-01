ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.91

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.91 and traded as high as $72.88. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $70.79, with a volume of 1,140,779 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTY. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 562,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 372,007 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $613,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

