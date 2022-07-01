Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-$4.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.00 million-$617.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.76 million. Progress Software also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.01-$4.09 EPS.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

PRGS traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $246,573.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,002.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,878 shares of company stock worth $1,051,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progress Software (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.