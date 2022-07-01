Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Update

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the May 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFIE shares. Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Profire Energy by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the 4th quarter worth $967,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Profire Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 208,057 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFIE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,065. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Profire Energy had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Profire Energy (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.