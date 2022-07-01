Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $169.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average is $196.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.