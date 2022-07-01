Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $149.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

