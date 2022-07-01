Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 630 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,356,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.