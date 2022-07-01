Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $207.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

