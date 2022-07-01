Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $153.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

