Private Capital Group LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.61.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

