Private Capital Group LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

IWF stock opened at $218.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

