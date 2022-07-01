Private Capital Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 140,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 51,751 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 114,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $72.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

