Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Private Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,997,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

