Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.36

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 22067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth $21,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 344,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

