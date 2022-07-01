Primas Market Capitalization Reaches $465,855.54 (PST)

Primas (PST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Primas has a total market cap of $465,855.54 and $720,135.00 worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

