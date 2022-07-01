Primalbase Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $396.00 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (PBT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Primalbase Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be bought for about $755.62 or 0.01197075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primalbase Token has a market cap of $944,529.83 and approximately $396.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Primalbase Token Profile

Primalbase Token launched on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

Primalbase Token Coin Trading

