Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 782 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Prairiewood Capital LLC decreased its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Innoviva accounts for 1.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Innoviva by 53.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 54,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Innoviva had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

